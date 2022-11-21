“I believe that a Foundation linked to a healthcare reality such as the Niguarda Hospital, so large and important, is essential to complete the work carried out by the hospital in supporting and helping patients”. This was stated by the president of the Mediolanum Foundation and vice president of Banca Mediolanum, Sara Doris, on the sidelines of the inauguration of the Niguarda Hospital Foundation in Milan.

“From collaborations with various foundations such as Niguarda – added Doris – incredible concrete help can be given, because the foundation is in direct contact with the hospital doctor, who knows exactly what patients need”.