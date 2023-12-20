In addition to the oil company, 15 other companies also had their credit ratings boosted by the increase in Brazil's rating

The risk agency S&P (Standard & Poor's) raised this Wednesday (Dec 20, 2023) the credit rating of Petrobras and 15 other Brazilian companies from BB- to BB. The outlook was classified as stable. The increase was driven by the improvement in the country's rating, which also went from BB- to BB on Tuesday (Dec 19).

According to the agency, because these companies are strongly associated with the national regulatory environment, their ratings were equalized to the sovereign country's index. “S&P Global Ratings has upgraded the global scale ratings of several corporate and infrastructure entities whose credit quality is directly or indirectly limited to that of the sovereign government”, the agency said. Here's the complete of the statement (PDF – 213 kB).

See below the companies that had their indexes raised from BB- to BB:

BRF;

CESP (Companhia Energética de São Paulo);

Bahia State Electricity Company;

Sabesp (Basic Sanitation Company of the State of São Paulo);

Celpe (Companhia Energética de Pernambuco);

Companhia Energética do Rio Grande do Norte;

Cosan;

Cosan Lubrificantes and Specialties;

EDP ​​Espírito Santo;

Energisa Paraíba;

Energize;

Energisa Sergipe;

MRS Logistics;

Neoenergia;

Petrobras; It is

Direction

Another 7 companies also had their credit ratings upgraded by S&P. However, because they have a more robust global presence, they are not limited by the sovereign note.