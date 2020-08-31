A.n next Wednesday, Mercedes-Benz will present its new S-Class. It bears the internal designation W 223 and is still being built in a new plant, Factory 56, in Sindelfingen. The S-Class is more than a car, more than a Mercedes-Benz itself, as the company says. It has always been the Swabian claim that the S-Class should embody the best car in the world, even in difficult times and of course in competition with the 7 Series BMW and the Audi A8. It fits into the picture that Ola Källenius, the chairman of the board, recently announced a new luxury initiative for the car manufacturer at the annual general meeting. It should be over with unprofitable division models and countless, hardly distinguishable vehicles of the lower classes. The star should shine brightly again, says Mercedes, and what better way to do that than with a new S-Class.

After the new S-Class in autumn, the Mercedes EQS will follow in summer 2021, a purely electric luxury sedan that will also set standards in this segment and make you forget the bloodless EQC. In 2022, a new Mercedes-Benz SL is to come and with a fabric roof again put an exclamation mark behind a luxury model that has been neglected in the past 15 years and has now also been taken off the market, like the smaller SLK. What does not fit in with the new luxury strategy, however, is the discontinuation of the S-Class Coupé and Cabrio. The number of pieces of the two beautiful models was too small, and so the thumbs were lowered despite the mighty history and loyal customers. It is quite possible that the Daimler management team will correct this mistake again.

But the most important car in the Mercedes model portfolio has always been the S-Class. Even if there were countless luxury models before – for example the Nürburg model in 1929 – the flagship of the Stuttgart brand has only been called the S-Class since 1972. At that time, the W 116 series replaced the W 108, the name S-Class was created, and in 1975 the series got the automotive crown with the Mercedes-Benz 450 SEL 6.9. At that time, the 6.9 was twice as expensive as the anything but cheap 350 SE at almost 70,000 D-Marks. But the engine: eight cylinders, 6.9 liters displacement, 286 hp and 530 Newton meters of maximum torque, but somewhat slowed down by a less dynamic three-speed automatic converter. With a top speed of more than 225 km / h, the 450 SEL 6.9 was faster than the competition at the time and a good long-distance sedan.









Photo gallery



S-Class from Mercedes-Benz

:



The King of Germany





She was moved by the rich and beautiful. Business bosses, like actors and kings, were only too happy to be chauffeured around in a 6.9 or took the wheel themselves. Only among politicians did the undisputed top model not make it into the driveway, because the dangerous 1970s required armored versions, and they were only available as 350 and 450 SEL with 4.5-liter engines.

The luxury in the 450 SEL 6.9 was not at the level of American competitors, which of course played no role in the German market, but in addition to the huge eight-cylinder engine, hydropneumatic suspension and torque converter, the W 116er offered equipment that was only available from the over-Mercedes , the 600, was exceeded. The 450 SEL 6.9 made great appearances, especially on the Rhine. Countless times he has climbed the steep as well as winding ascent to the “Government Hotel” on the Petersberg, leaned into curves, shifted down and accelerated out loud. From there it is minutes to Bad Godesberg and Bonn to Villa Hammerschmidt, the seat of the Federal President. In addition to the legendary Mercedes-Benz 600, the W 116 and its successor W 126 (from 1979) are inextricably linked with the Bonn republic. It was small, middle-class and, compared to the other international capitals, squeaky.