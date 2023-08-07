S bank | The 21-year-old cheated ordinary people out of millions of euros, received the maximum sentence

A 21-year-old man received a five-year prison sentence in an extraordinary bank fraud case.

HELSINKI On Monday, the district court gave its verdict in an exceptionally large fraud case, in which there were more than four hundred interested parties, or victims, according to the charges.

During 2022, phishing crimes mainly targeted S-bank’s online banking customers.

The district court sentenced the 21-year-old Jonis Abdi Guledin five years in prison for aggravated payment instrument fraud. Five years in prison is the maximum penalty for aggravated payment instrument fraud.

The man was convicted of two serious payment instrument frauds, which, according to the court, were in fact a continuation of the same activity. There were more than four hundred victims, but the prosecutors had bundled the central criminal suspicions into two charges based on the dates of the crimes.

The right according to the man sent phishing messages to the bank’s customers, through which a site that looked like S-Bank’s website was opened. When the customers thought they were entering their information into a genuine online bank, the man gained access to the victims’ bank credentials.

In court, the man denied the charges in their entirety and stated that he had not participated in the scams in any way.

However, according to the district court, there was no doubt that the man had committed acts in order to obtain an unjustified financial benefit.

The financial damage to individuals and the bank totaled more than one million euros.

Bank transfers and card payments had been made for more than two million euros, but some of the bank transfers were successfully returned, and the final damage was smaller.

The court stated that the organization and long-term nature of the multi-stage, massive chain of fraudulent messages showed special planning and met the criterion of grossness.

“The procedure has included quite ruthless and systematic cyber attack activities carried out in the form of massive phishing that lasted for about half a year until the arrest of the defendant. The procedure has involved exceptional planning, a lot of preparatory work and the pursuit of a very large benefit,” the judgment states.

District court according to that, it was particularly reprehensible and damaging that the crimes were directed at more than four hundred private individuals.

Many victims were either cheated out of their lifetime savings or were put in a situation where they didn’t even have enough money for essential expenses. The largest damage caused to an individual victim was 66,000 euros.

Some of the victims also suffered anxiety and other psychological symptoms from the incident. According to the court, the incident also undermined trust in the banking system.

“The act has been very damaging both socially and from the point of view of individuals and the bank,” the district court’s judgment says.

Guled was ordered to pay damages to the victims in amounts ranging from hundreds of euros to tens of thousands of euros. He was obliged to compensate S-bank for the financial loss of 521,000 euros.

The judgment is not legally binding, as it can be appealed to the Court of Appeal.

The case was completely supplemented on the basis of the verdict on 7 August 2023 at 14:28.