New world premiere at Sant’Andrea-Sapienza in Rome with a reconstruction operation of the trachea and the innominate artery or the first branch of the aorta. After the pioneering aorta reconstruction surgery last March, this time a 23-year-old boy, treated in an emergency for fulminant hemorrhage in Macerata and then in Ancona, was urgently transferred to the Sant’Andrea University Hospital in Rome, where he was operated on by the Thoracic Surgery team directed by Erino Angelo Rendina, with the collaboration of anesthesiologists, heart surgeons, cardiologists and general surgeons, 25 operators in total. After the operation, which lasted 5 and a half hours, the patient was transferred to the intensive care unit in stable conditions and after two days to the thoracic surgery department. Here, thanks to the efforts of nurses and physiotherapists, he recovered quickly and completely and was discharged after 13 days.

The intervention, absolutely innovative and never performed before – reports a note – began with the removal of part of the trachea and the entire innominate artery and ended with the reconstruction of the trachea and the replacement of the artery with a biological conduit . All postoperative examinations confirmed the perfect success of the reconstructions. “This boy’s life – declares Rendina – was saved first of all by the courage and great skills of the doctors of Macerata and Ancona and secondly by the value and synergy of 5 different medical teams, united by the common belonging to the Sapienza University and at Sant’Andrea”.

“Complex interventions like these – comments the General Director of the Roman hospital, Daniela Donetti – are possible in centers of excellence such as the Sant’Andrea, where the most virtuous synthesis between exceptional professionalism and a multidisciplinary approach is achieved”. “The new success achieved is the result of great teamwork by our Sant’Andrea University Hospital, also made possible by the continuous and fruitful dialogue between clinical activity and medical and biomedical research between different teams and structures”, concludes the Rector Antonella Polimeni. “This intervention demonstrates that interdisciplinarity allows increasingly advanced results. In saving this young life, Sapienza Thoracic Surgery confirms itself as an excellence of which we are proud, which continues to grow, also thanks to the passion, generosity and skills of the people who work there. A source of pride for all public health”.