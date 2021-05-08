Applause, hugs and even a few tears escaped yesterday amid the tension experienced in the Cartagena shipyard on the historic day of the launching of the submarine S-81 ‘Isaac Peral’, the first designed and built in Spain. Navantia engineers, technicians, operators and managers let their feelings surface when the ship was completely afloat in the waters of the port and they also saw some of the ghosts that have haunted the largest project of the Spanish military industry in all its history vanish. Defense has invested in it two decades of effort and almost 4,000 million euros to equip the Navy with four state-of-the-art non-nuclear ocean submarines.

The public company successfully put the first unit in the water, leaving behind fears of new failures, such as those that forced the prototype to be redesigned in 2014. At five in the afternoon, nine hours after the start of operations, the car horns The military ships docked in the Mandarache sea, the dock shared by the Arsenal and the shipyard, announced that the ‘Isaac Peral’ had passed its first tests at sea. Specifically, “vital checks for your safety”, such as the blowing and ventilation of the ballasts and the blowing of the grates.

The applause of satisfaction from the shipyard employees and the Navy specialists who led the operation were reciprocated in the same way by the curious concentrated in the boat dock, some two hundred meters away.

The displays of joy were repeated an hour later, when the ship was freed from the floating dock used for launching and was controlled by the pilots of the Port, the tugs ‘Aníbal’, ‘Asdrúbal’ and ‘Brío’, the moorings and the personnel of the Arsenal Naval Train. The S-81, with its own propulsion still not starting, was anchored to the dock of the shipyard at seven in the afternoon with its bow pointed towards the west and the propeller fully submerged to avoid being seen. Navantia will protect the design of that piece as much as possible due to the amount of strategic information it can provide to its industrial competitors.

The launch of the ‘Isaac Peral’ is a giant step towards turning the S-80 into an exportable and very profitable product for the Spanish military and technological industry in the medium term, in competition with non-nuclear ocean submarines that can design and build alone a dozen countries in the world.

The launching operation was carried out with the thirty sailors that make up the keel crew of the S-81, commanded by Lieutenant Commander Manuel Corral Iranzo, on board to control the ship at critical moments.

From now on and until its delivery to the Navy, scheduled in February 2023, the new submarine has ahead of it to meet the safety milestones established in the construction strategy. Until the end of the year, approximately, it will be subjected to port tests, which involve the first shipment of diesel and the first battery charge, among many others. In 2022, those at sea will begin: the first surface navigation, the static dive, the first dive and the dive at maximum operational level.

Navantia and the Navy sources agreed that “logical” problems will arise in the coming months in a highly technological prototype designed using procedures typical of the United States aerospace industry. But they guaranteed that there is no going back and the setbacks overcome in the design and manufacture of the S-81 will serve as experience in the three remaining units. These will be delivered to the Navy at two-year intervals until February 2028.