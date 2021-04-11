On the eve of the Day of the Air Defense Forces of Russia, exercises were held in one of the regiments of the 1st Special Purpose Air Defense and Missile Defense Army, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

According to the ministry, the combat crews of the S-400 were alerted and repelled the attack of a mock enemy. The servicemen have worked out strict standards for the detection of attacking objects and the guidance of complexes for their destruction.

The air defense missile system “fired off” with electronic launches and successfully destroyed all targets. After that, the combat crews quickly changed positions and set off for a new area. On the way, they repulsed the attack of the “saboteurs”.

“To improve professional skills, combat crews of the anti-aircraft missile and radio-technical troops of the 1st Special Purpose Air Defense Army carry out such trainings on a regular basis. During combat duty, air defense specialists carry out checks of the duty forces by flying control targets. In 2020 alone, about 50 such trainings were held, ”the Defense Ministry said.

Air Defense Day is annually celebrated on the second Sunday of April.

The ministry added that more than 1.2 thousand servicemen celebrate the holiday on alert – they constantly keep the aerospace defense of Moscow.

Earlier, on April 10, it was reported that the grenade launchers of the combined arms army of the Western Military District (ZVO) completed the implementation of the standards, which were carried out as part of the control firing in the Leningrad region.