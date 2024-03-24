



The Ukrainian steel industry arrives in Piombino. And, perhaps, in Taranto

“Metinvest has committed to building a new green steelworks in Piombino through a program agreement with the minister of Made in Italy, and which we plan to finalize in the next 3-4 months in order to have a precise intervention plan”. So to Repubblica Yuriy Ryzhenkov, CEO of the Ukrainian steel group Metinvest.

“We had in mind to build a plant in Italy long before the invasion – he explains – and the idea was to use Azovstal slabs and semi-finished products to rework them in Italy. Now, we know that Azovstal is no more, but we still have our ore production facilities of high quality iron in Ukraine. The idea is to build a plant in Italy that will use the iron ore produced in Ukraine for the production of steel in Italy.”

Always at Repubblica, Ryzhenkov also talks about Ex Ilva. “Urso asked us to also look at Taranto for a possible intervention in the relaunch and we have set up a task force to analyze the situation and scenarios. At the moment our main commitment is Piombino”.

Finally, an answer on the possible participation in the auction. “It depends first and foremost on the results of our due diligence, then we will look at the conditions of the tender, its constraints, and government support. In short, there are many things to verify before a group like Metinvest can say it is interested in an investment of this size. At the moment I can only confirm that we are analyzing the situation.”