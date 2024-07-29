AMD recently announced a delay in the launch of its highly anticipated Ryzen 9000 “Zen 5” processorsThe company cited an issue in its testing process for packaged product, but a leaked image of a mislabeled Ryzen processor suggests the cause may be much simpler: a printing error.

An image posted online shows a Ryzen 7 9700X incorrectly labeled as a Ryzen 9 9700X. Tom’s Hardware has confirmed that Ryzen 5 9600X models have also been shipped to retailers labeled as Ryzen 9.

While it may seem like a minor issue, an error like this requires a recall of all shipped processors to correct the incorrect marking. AMD confirmed that it has recalled all Ryzen 9000 units shipped to retailers and OEMs for re-inspection, but did not specify the cause of the delay.

The launch of the Ryzen 7 9700X and Ryzen 5 9600X processors has been delayed to August 8, while the Ryzen 9 9950X and Ryzen 9 9900X models will arrive on August 15. AMD has not yet confirmed whether the printing error is the sole cause of the delay, but it is likely a significant contributor.

The company had stated that it was working to resolve the issue and ensure that Ryzen 9000 processors meet its high quality standards before reaching consumers: for this reason it was thought that AMD Ryzen 9000 Zen 5 CPUs were delayed so as not to “end up” like Intel. For those who do not know, in fact, Intel’s 13th and 14th generation CPUs have potentially irreversible problems, and will not be fixed by the upcoming patch.

While we wait to find out if this was really the only reason for the postponement, what do you think about this situation? Tell us your opinion in the comments below.