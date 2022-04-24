Very often we have to interface with some situations where it is not possible to have a desktop PC due to lack of space or the impossibility of being able to take it with ushowever there are gods mini PC that cope with this problem, supplying pre-assembled (and very often upgradeable) machines with technical specifications that satisfy almost all bands, in reduced spaces.

As I told you this type of solutions are suitable for everyone, both as regards the technical department, therefore with configurations suitable for those who do not have great needs or for those who demand something more powerful, both as regards the mobility factor, in fact these mini pc just connect a keyboard, a mouse and a screen to be fully operational.

Thanks to the very small size of these mini PCs, you won’t have to think about where to put it and / or how to transport it, most of them, and this one in particular, can fit in the palm of your handand maybe even better perform than your laptop.

This mini PC with Ryzen 7 CPU at the moment is on sale on Amazon to € 484.49a discount of about 30% on the list price which, just for your information, is almost € 660, a price due to a high-end configurationwith Ryzen 7, 16GB of RAMa Radeon RX Vega 10, and a 256GB SSD however with today’s discount you will have the option to save 175 euros.

In case you are still not completely convinced, let’s see together the technical specifications in detail and everything you will bring at home with less than 500 €, and given the times, I would say that it is not bad at all.

Power in very little space, that’s why you get a Ryzen 7 mini PC

Obviously, the configuration of this mini PC is mainly indicated to be used as a working stationand not as a gaming computer, but I think this was quite obvious, however with this premise let’s see what it offers in terms of CPU, graphics, RAM, I / O inputs and everything that can be useful to know about a desktop PC .

Starting with the most important thing, that is the CPU, you will find an AMD Ryzen 7 3750H chip installed which combined with the Radeon Vega 10 graphics card and 16 GB of dual channel DDR4 RAM (2 x 8GB) you can perform rendering operations and use Adobe programs without any problems, also with 256GB of SSD you shouldn’t have any problems whatsoever regarding space.

From a design standpoint, it offers nothing more than its rivals, however it has a metal frame, is very easy to set up, is very easy to upgrade and moreover it is energetically efficient, and if you are wondering what that means, in layman’s terms it means that it will consume much less energy than equivalent machines.

This mini pc will allow you to save a lot of space and, with a fan that runs almost silently thanks to the quality with which it is built and the intelligent design of the airflow. As for the porte and the connectors are not many but you will find the main ones, namely a USB-C port, four USB ports (three 3.1 Gen2 and one 3.0 Gen1), an HDMI input, a DisplayPort, a Gigabit Ethernet port and a 3.5 audio connector mm.

Built-in Wi-Fi, 2.5G network transmission allows you to experience smooth gaming and ultra-high definition 4K video transmission, faster file transmission and backup, and an antenna for reliable connection throughout the home.

The VESA mount is all set up for easy installation on the back of TVs or monitors, allowing this mini PC to transform into a home or office device.

Minisforum mini PC UM700 manages up to three video displays with incredible clarity with excellent triple display solutions using HDMI, Display Port and USB-C output.

If you need to use DP to HDMI, you need to choose an active conversion cable. If you don’t know how to choose, you can also contact the company directly for assistance, plus it’s pdesigned to handle 35W TDP CPU.

Finally, it comes with FCC, CE, ROSH certifications, and 360º support, with a 2-year warranty and 24/7 support, so if you have any questions, the company will be ready to help you.

If you are attracted to science or technology, keep following us, so you don’t miss the latest news and news from all over the world!