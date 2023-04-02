AND died The composer Japanese Ryuichi Sakamoto, Oscar Prize in 1988 for the soundtrack of The Last Emperor by Bernardo Bertolucci: he had been ill for some time. His disappearance, which took place last Tuesday, was officially communicated only today.

Born in Nakano in 1952, Sakamoto has been able to mix the typical melodies of Japanese folklore with electronic sounds during his artistic career, producing a wide discography which made him famous all over the world.

In addition to his film collaborations, the composer has also brought his music to the video gamessigning the soundtrack of titles such as Hohokum, Dawn of Mana, Seven Samurai 20XX and LOL: Lack of Love for Dreamcasts.

Speaking of the SEGA console, Sakamoto made its characteristic startup sound, also a particularly original composition. If you haven’t owned a Dreamcast, you can listen to it here:

The Japanese artist’s battle with cancer had been going on for quite some time: in 2014 Sakamoto announced that he had throat cancer and tried to counter its advance, but last summer he revealed that the disease had spread to both lungs.