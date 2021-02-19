Ninja gaiden will have an epic return to consoles with the newly confirmed Master Collection, which includes three games in the series for Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PlayStation and PC.

Ryu hayabusa It does not have a new game yet, but it will make a guest appearance in another high difficulty title.

If you are a fan of Ninja Gaiden and Nioh, now you can unlock the mighty ninja as a special outfit that you can wear on your adventure.

How to unlock Ryu Hayabusa from Ninja Gaiden in Nioh 2?

As part of the celebration of the premiere of Ninja Gaiden Master Collection, Team ninja decided to surprise the fans of Nioh 2 by adding the famous costume Ryu hayabusa to the game.

This came with a recent patch, and you can identify it by the name of ‘Dragon Ninja‘In addition, obtaining it is very simple and free.

All you have to do to buy it is update the game to the most recent version, then visit one of the shrines and go to the section of ‘Blessings’, where you will download the content.

Ryu is now in Nioh 2.

Once this is done you will have to go to the cabin and select the outfit of ‘Dragon Ninja’, which will make you look like the protagonist of Ninja gaiden.

This is not the first time we’ve seen content from this game on Nioh, since previously he was added as boss to Jin hayabusa as part of the third DLC, although fighting him is a real nightmare even at high levels.

This new outfit will give you a little vibe of Ninja gaiden while you wait for the collection, especially if you have the original games or the remastered recently released for PlayStation 5.

Remember that the Master Collection will arrive on June 10, 2021 at Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PlayStation and PCSo save a few bucks if you want to relive the experience.

