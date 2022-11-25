Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has several games in development not yet announced and not necessarily related to the series Yakuza. In short, alongside the development of its flagship franchise, it is also exploring other avenues.

The studio lead told it Masayoshi Yokoyama in an interview granted to the Game Informer magazine, to which he confided: “We have a lot of unannounced titles, things outside the Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio universe we are working on.”

The interview was done in conjunction with the announcements of three games related to the Yakuza franchise: Like a Dragon: Ishin, remake of the samurai spin-off; Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, basically a fighting game starring Kiryu; and Like a Dragon 8, the new chapter in the main saga. It’s as if Yokoyama wanted to reassure that Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio is doing something else too.

Be that as it may, it is clear that Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio is focusing on the three Yakuza, also because Like a Dragon: Ishin will be released on February 21, 2023 and Like a Dragon Gaiden also in 2023, on a date yet to be determined. In 2024 we will have Like a Dragon 8, so it is likely that the Japanese software house will try something different, also to give the Yakuza franchise a little breather.