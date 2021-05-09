Paul asks: Hello Martin. The query is as follows: sandy soil (80% sand), less than 1% organic matter, well supplied with phosphorus but very poor to provide Nitrogen to the crop (which I consider to be the greatest limitation in forage production). I am going to sow green rye with a seeder 26 cm between the lines. The humidity is good and I wanted to put as much fertilizer as possible that gives me N in the line but without generating phytotoxicity. What alternatives do you think are valid for this situation?

Answer from Martín Torres Dugan: Dear Pablo, first of all I recommend that you do a soil analysis to evaluate the availability of nitrogen (N) in the soil (for example in the 0-40 or 0-60 cm layer) to get an idea of ​​the initial offer of N. Regarding the consultation, in so sandy soils it is usually considered to avoid exceeding 10-15 kg of N in the sowing line (20-30 kg / ha of urea). Urea has an alkaline hydrolysis can cause phytotoxic effects. The pH around the granule reaches levels close to 9 during hydrolysis. However, rye, like other forage grasses, can partially offset reductions in plant stand due to tillering.

In general terms, and if the water accompanies, you should aim to have an offer of 90-100 kg of N (adding the initial supply of N in the soil at the time of sowing in the 0-60 cm layer and the aggregate of N by nitrogen fertilization). Based on this approach, you should see what dose of N you should apply and see if it is enough with a low dose of N applied together with the seeds. Other fertilization options could be to apply the N broadcast in pre-sowing or post-emergence through liquid solutions (mixtures of UAN with ammonium thiosulfate) available in the market that also provide you with sulfur (S) that is very interesting and synergizes (increases) frequently the utilization and response to N of the crop. Liquid nitro-sulfur solutions can be applied post-emergence, dripping on the crop. If there is good water availability in the soil, you will have a good response, although you will need rain to incorporate it (15-20 mm on average), like any fertilizer applied on the ground. Other options with solids could be CAN (calcareous ammonium nitrate, which is not lost by volatilization), ureas treated with volatilization inhibitors (eg Limus) that protects for 10-15 days period where it should rain to incorporate N (then behaves like a conventional urea), among which I can think of at the moment.

