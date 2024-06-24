Rydman’s Trust | Basic Finns demands an explanation from the government partners about the voting behavior of Biaudet and Keto-Huovinen

Rydman’s trust|Government MPs Eva Biaudet (r) and Pihla Keto-Huovinen (kok) voted blank in the vote of confidence in Minister of Economy Wille Rydman (ps).

Basic Finns chairman of the parliamentary group Jani Mäkelä says that fundamental Finns demand an explanation from the coalition and the Rkp about why one member of parliament from each group voted for an empty minister on Monday by Wille Rydman (ps) in a vote of confidence.

“The relevant groups themselves are considering the measures to which this will lead. And we ourselves think about how we will act based on that”, Mäkelä stated to the media after the vote of confidence.

On Monday, Rydman received the confidence of the parliament with a vote of 92–76. 3 representatives voted no and 28 representatives were absent.

The coalition chairman of the parliamentary group Matias Marttinen says that he is visiting the member of parliament who voted absent from his group Rowan Keto-Huovinen with a discussion about his voting behavior.

“The management of the group will have a discussion with him about his activities, and I won’t open it up to the public any more,” Marttinen commented on the matter.

“I assume that MPs from government parties always support government ministers and also vote for the government’s confidence.”

Rkp’s chairman of the parliamentary group Otto Andersson on the contrary, the MP is not going to have any kind of discussion by Eva Biaudet with on the same subject. Biaudet also voted absent on Monday.

“I have already informed the government partners in advance that we will not have any special discussion regarding this vote in our own group,” Andersson stated to the media on Monday.

So what are you going to answer to the basic Finns’ request for clarification?

“I’ve told you about our situation before.”

According to Andersson, the party’s parliamentary group already had a thorough discussion on the subject last summer, when Minister Rydman’s vote of confidence was voted for the first time, and the situation has not changed since then.

Sdp’s chairman of the parliamentary group Titti Tuppurainen said after the vote that the result of the vote indicates that Petteri Orpon in the government led by us, we are ready to go where the fence is the lowest.

“This is a sad picture of the times, that in order to stay in power, we are ready to dilute important values, which we are ready to speak for in jewelry phrases.”

Tuppurainen criticized Prime Minister Orpo for making the Rydman vote a government issue. This is how he came to create room for Rydman to operate, Tuppurainen said.

“He is full of power now and there is a big question mark as to how he will continue. Slandering the media, smearing journalists is very damaging and goes against the most fundamental principles of Western society. There should be no room for this kind of activity at all.”

The center chairman of the parliamentary group Antti Kurvinen assesses the situation to be “extremely” such that the Fundamental Finns have set Rydman’s continuation as a minister as a condition for the government’s continuation.

“Then, in a certain way, the coalition and Rkp in particular have to tolerate Rydman in order to maintain their own power.”

In the ranks of the center, one MP, Pekka Aittakumpudeviating from the group’s line, voted for Rydman’s confidence.

“We will probably go through the matter internally in the group,” Kurvinen said.

The greens chairman of the parliamentary group Atte Harjanne stated that the result of the vote lowered the bar for how a government minister can behave in Finland.

“I think it’s historical and dangerous.”

Harjanne also criticized the fact that the Rydman matter was made a board issue in the board.

“Here we voted for an individual minister. The fact that it is made an issue for the entire government is an internal deal of the government [––] And that has certainly been dictated by the Basic Finns [––]”

The Left Alliance chairman of the parliamentary group Jussi Saramo stated that the situation describes the current government.

“Just now I myself heard how Minister Rydman continued the story in which he has not acted wrongly, but the media are to blame and these victims of his actions are to blame. Yes, this is the kind of behavior that cannot be accepted for a minister.”

HELSINGIN SANOMAT NEWSPAPER published by two years ago the articlein which it was told how Rydman, a member of parliament at the time, took advantage of his political position to get in touch with young women and girls.

Rydman denied the article’s claims and made a request for an investigation. After a preliminary investigation, the prosecutor decided in early June that the journalists would not face charges. Rydman is also not accused of anything.

For the opposition parties, the decision not to indict the journalists was one springboard for making the interim question. In their opinion, Rydman should have admitted his mistake after that at the latest and not continue blaming the media and women.