All twelve players were there, plus the captain and his 5 deputies. Europe, which will challenge the United States in the Ryder Cup from 29 September to 1 October, met in full force at Marco Simone, the Guidonia Montecelio course on the outskirts of Rome, which will host the top golf competition. Captain Luke Donald immediately paid tribute to the two “hosts”: “The Molinari brothers are two heroes of Italian golf. Francesco played and won the Ryder Cup three times, including once with his brother Edoardo, in Wales in 2010. As vice-captains, they represent two very important figures for the Europe team and, in Rome, they will represent an engaging element for the public”. Donald then explained that “today was certainly a good test. The pitch of the competition is in excellent condition, I think that number 8 is the most difficult hole to tackle. We have an excellent team and we can count on some of the best players in the world, on young people with bright futures and other protagonists who boast important successes in Worldwide”.