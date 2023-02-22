There is a Europe that is already going at a thousand per hour in view of the Ryder Cup in Rome. There’s a lot of work and captain Luke Donald talks to the three deputies almost every day: Thomas Bjorn, Edoardo Molinari and Nicolas Colsaerts. The first, Danish, has already been captain in Paris in 2018 and deputy in 2004, 2010, 2012, 2016. Dodo and Nik, on the other hand, are two debutants in the role, in love with Ryder and full of passion. There are still more than seven months to go, but Ryder is already a daily presence in their lives. And when you talk to them, you get infected by enthusiasm.