Finally here we are. And it will immediately be Scottie Scheffler (n.1) against Jon Rahm (world n.3). Tens of thousands of people yesterday attended the opening ceremony of the 44th edition of the Ryder Cup which will take place on the Marco Simone lawns of Guidonia Montecelio from tomorrow morning until Sunday. It is the first time that the most important golf event arrives in Italy.

The ceremony (presented by Melissa Satta, accompanied by Matteo Berrettini) lasted an hour of music, speeches, emotion and thanks. At the moment of the Italian anthem, performed by an English singer (but why?), the Frecce Tricolori flew over the immense fan village that hosted the ceremony. Between choirs and songs we finally reached the really important moment, that is the announcement of the couples who will really open the competition tomorrow morning from 7.35am.

the challenges

—

The captains have read the names, here are the times and pairings 7.35 John Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton vs Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns 7.50 Victor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg vs Max Homa and Brian Harman 8.05 Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka vs Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa 8.20 Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood vs. Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay. The formula is foursome, meaning the couples will use a single ball and the players will alternate shots. It is the most delicate formula because it requires maximum understanding, given that one’s mistake has repercussions on the shot that the teammate will have to make immediately afterwards. Better to be very in tune… Luke Donald and Zach Johnson therefore did not use Nicolai Hoigaard, Justin Rose, Robert MacIntyre and Matt Fitzpatrick (Europe) and Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Wyndham Clark and Brooks Koepka (USA) for the morning meetings. In the afternoon there will then be 4 Fourballs challenges (each player uses his own ball and at the end only the best score is scored). The announcement of the pairings will be made at the end of the first 4 matches.