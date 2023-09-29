Incredible start for Luke Donald’s team who won all the Friday morning Foursomes

The first fans ventured up to Marco Simone at four in the morning, at five the queue to enter was half a kilometer long, at six when they opened the gates there was a desperate rush towards the stand of number 1 to find the best seats. Or towards the pro shop to stock up on caps and t-shirts. Or towards the food area to drink a coffee – or a beer – before the long day. The Ryder Cup has been a people’s show from minute one. Then it became a European symphony, an Ode to Joy that was played throughout the morning. At the end of the first 4 matches (foursome formula, i.e. with the players alternating shots) Luke Donald’s team leads 4-0. And the English captain’s wife, met on the route, said with satisfaction to a friend of hers: “I have a very happy husband at the moment”. See also F1 technical | Williams FW44: huge mouth and very short bellies

The results were indisputable. Rahm/Hatton beat Scheffler/Burns 4&3, i.e. the match ended with 3 holes to go on the 15th when the European pair had a four-shot lead and was therefore unattainable. The second match ended the same way: Hovland/Alberg beat Homa/Harman 4&3. The other two matches were a little more competitive. In the third Lowry/Straka kept Fowler/Morikawa at a distance of 2&1. And in the fourth McIlroy/Morikawa against Schauffele/Cantlay finished 2&1. McIlroy’s shot from the tee of 17 was extraordinary, landing just a few centimeters from the flag that closed the conversation. In none of the 4 matches did the Americans ever have a one-hole lead but they always had to chase. Zach Johnson will have a lot of work to do on his team’s morale.

Meanwhile, the afternoon matches have been announced: at 12.25pm ​​Hatton/Hovland against Spieth/Thomas. At 12.40 Rahm/Hojgaard against Scheffler/Koepka. At 12.55 MacIntyre/Rose against Homa/Clark. At 1.10pm McIlroy/Fleetwood vs. Morikawa/Schauffele

September 29, 2023 (modified September 29, 2023 | 1:03 pm)

See also F1 | Steiner: "Haas third? I want to live the dream!" © ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

#Ryder #Cup #Europe #dominates