The Belgian Nicolas Colsaerts will be the third vice-captain of Europe for the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome. The English Donald, leader of the Old Continent in the challenge to the USA scheduled for next year (from 29 September to 1 October) on the course of the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, has identified the Belgian as the best profile to work alongside a group of collaborators with experience and charisma. Colsaerts thus joins the other two vice-captains already in charge, the Danish Thomas Bjorn and the Turin-born Edoardo Molinari.

Forty years old last November 14, he played with Donald and won the 2012 Ryder Cup, the one of the “miracle of Medinah”. In the United States, Colsaerts in his absolute debut in the competition, and paired with Lee Westwood, surpassed (1 up the result) the duo composed of Tiger Woods and Steve Stricker in the third fourballs match on Friday afternoon. That point, he bore the stamp of the Belgian who made eight birdies and an eagle. See also In Bolivia they warm up the match against Colombia: "Honour is at stake"

Colsaerts did not hide his happiness: “When Donald asked me to hold this important position, I felt incredible joy. Every time I hear the word Ryder Cup, my memories flash back to 2012 and the pride I felt at having been part of a unique event played in defense of European colours. The role of vice-captain differs from that of the player, but the objective remains the same: to provide the best possible contribution to the team. We already have two fantastic vice-captains in Bjorn and Edoardo Molinari, with whom we also have a special bond. From a very young age, when one starts playing sports, the first thing you are told and taught is that the important thing is to participate. It’s all very true, just as it is true that when you wear European colors and play in a Ryder Cup, all you want to do is win. And this is what we will try to do in Rome”. See also Golf | Matilda Castren is leaving the top ten for the closing day of the LPGA Tour opening race

Edoardo Molinari also confirmed that the choice made by Donald is excellent: “I’m a close friend of Nicolas, he will bring experience on many things and will do well because he’s a guy who gets along with everyone. He will help the European team a lot ”.

A professional since 2000, in his palmares he boasts three successes on the DP World Tour, in what at the time was called the European Tour, of which two arrived in 2011 (respectively at the Volvo China Open and at the Volvo World Match Play Championship). In 2019 the last success on the circuit (Amundi Open de France). But the Belgian’s bulletin board includes, among others, two exploits on the Challenge Tour and one on the Alps Tour. Colsaerts also has a good feeling with the Italian Open, where he came close to the feat both in 2010 (he finished third at the Royal Park I Roveri in Turin) and in 2020 (second at the Chervò Golf Club San Vigilio in Pozzolengo, in the province of Brescia). See also US Open: duel of stars for the title; Muñoz managed to pass the cut

