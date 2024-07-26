Paris (AFP)

Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina, ranked fourth in the world, withdrew from the Paris Olympics tennis competition, whether in singles or mixed doubles, just hours after her name was included in the draw that was held at Roland Garros.

The 2022 Wimbledon champion and 2023 Australian runner-up was withdrawn from the singles and mixed doubles, where she was due to partner Alexander Bublik, without giving any reasons for the decision by the 25-year-old, who reached the singles semi-finals at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago.

Rybakina joined Italian Jannik Sinner, the world’s number one, who also withdrew due to illness.

Instead of facing China’s Zheng Zheng, ranked seventh in the world, France’s Caroline Garcia took advantage of Rybakina’s withdrawal to take her place in the draw and thus face Romania’s Jacqueline Cristian, ranked 61st in the world.