Aryna Sabalenka, the Belarusian tiger one step away from the 2023 Australian Open

Who can stop the race of a Aryna Sabalenka in a state of grace to the Australian Open 2023?

There belarusian tiger (nickname that comes from the tattoo of the noble feline) seems unbeatable at this Happy Slam: hit the first major final of his career (without a chance to Belinda Bencic, Donna Vekic and to surprise Magda Linette), after stopping three times in the semifinals in her career (once at Wimbledon and twice at the US Open) and next week will be the world number two in the WTA rankings (he had started the Australian from n°5) chasing the Polish queen Iga Swìatek.

Sabalenka (photo Lapresse)



Aryna Sabalenka, only Elena Rybakina between her and the 2023 Australian Open

So let’s go back to the original question: who can stop Aryna Sabalenka’s run at the 2023 Australian Open? Only Elena Rybakina that he has already won a Grand Slam in his career and not too long ago (and dreams of an encore): Wimbledon 2022 beating Ons Jabeur in the final, a comeback triumph against the world number three (3-6, 6-2, 6-2). She who in this Australian Open in the round of 16 defeated the number one in the world, Swiatek (in addition to Jeļena Ostapenko who has won a Roland Garros in her career). Powerful serve, solid groundstrokes and ability to vary the game: the Kazakh (but born in Moscow) can counter her Belarusian rival after a convincing semifinal where she dominated against Vika Azarenka (7-6 6-3 in an hour and 40 minutes of play).

Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina: bookmakers see Tiger roar at 2023 Australian Open

THE bookmakers they see balance, but give favored Aryna Sabalenka: the Snai quotas predict the triumph of Minsk tiger at 1.75 against 2.10 per Elena Rybakina. And the forecasts of the other Italian brokers are substantially similar (they fluctuate between 1.7/8 for the first and 2/2.10 for the second).

Elena Rybakina (photo Ipa)



