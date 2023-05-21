Rome (Reuters)

World number six Elena Rybakina prepared for the French Open by winning the Italian Open title, after her Ukrainian opponent, Anhelina Kalinina, withdrew due to a possible leg injury while trailing 6-4, 1-0.

Rybakina, who was born in Moscow, made a nervous start to a match that was postponed due to rain, when she lost the first game of serve before the Wimbledon champion tied it 3-3, then settled the first set with a late break of serve.

Kalinina, who was playing the second singles final of her career, required court therapy before losing the first game of the second set and leaving the match in tears.

Rybakina, the Australian Open runner-up, was crowned her second title of the year after her success in Indian Wells, which is the fifth title in her career overall.

Rybakina, 23, who won three matches in Rome with the withdrawal of her competition, breaks into the top 5 in the world rankings on Monday.

She also reached the Miami final before moving to Roland Garros, as a strong candidate to win the second Grand Slam title of the year.

