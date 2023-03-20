Rybakina beats Sabalenka to win the Indian Wells Masters

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Elena Rybakina.
The young Kazakh continues to show quality.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The Kazakh Elena Rybakina “revenge” this Sunday from the Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, who beat her in the final of the Australian Open, by prevailing in the duel for the title of Indian Wells. Rybakina, champion of the last edition of Wimbledon and number 10 in the world, defeated Sabalenka, who occupies the second position in the ranking, 7-6(11) and 6-4 in two hours and three minutes.
Rybakina, champion
Born in Moscow, Rybakina thus won her first Masters 1000 final and also defeated a Sabalenka for the first time who had scored all four meetings between them so far. Her passage through the Californian desert tournament, which is the first Masters 1,000 of the season, has been impeccable since in the semifinals she overwhelmed the world number one, the Polish Iga Swiatek, by a double 6-2.
For her part, Sabalenka, who had won all four of her Masters 1000 finals so far and had only lost one match in 18 games this year, had a very difficult afternoon at the worst moment. Up to 10 double faults added up in a first set full of frustration for the Belarusian. Even so, the first set was a very balanced and chilling match for both as Rybakina wasted five set points before sealing the set on sixth down after one hour and 18 minutes. Sabalenka also had two set points but did not he specified them. It looked like the Belarusian was on the verge of breaking down completely when she gave up her first turn to serve in the second set to loveless play. Sabalenka kept trying until the end despite her showing obvious signs of helplessness and Rybakina kept a cool head to close out her great victory.
EFE
