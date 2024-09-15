Ryazan Region Governor Malkov: No one was hurt in UAV attack

Ryazan Region Governor Pavel Malkov has revealed the consequences of the drone attack on the region. The corresponding message appeared in his Telegram-channel.

“The Defense Ministry’s air defense forces hit UAVs over the territory of the Ryazan region. There were no casualties or material damage,” he said.

Earlier it was reported that 29 drones were shot down on the night of September 15. As a result of repelling the attack, 15 aircraft-type drones were destroyed over the territory of the Bryansk region. Also, five drones were hit over the Kursk region, four over the Smolensk region, two over the Oryol region and one each over the territories of the Belgorod, Kaluga and Rostov regions.

Military expert, retired colonel Anatoly Matviychuk explained the massive attack by Ukrainian UAVs on Russian regions. According to the specialist, Ukraine is thus trying to demonstrate its power to Washington.