The image of tourists of all origins and conditions holding boxes of ensaimada by the strings that close the lid and walking through the Palma airport terminals are daily. The typical Mallorcan sweet is sold in more than 230 ovens on the island in different formats and sizes. With sweet or savory interiors, smooth when not stuffed, family size or to enjoy as a couple, it is one of the souvenirs that most tourists choose to give when they return home after the holidays. That’s what a Majorcan couple who were traveling to Germany thought until they arrived at the company’s check-in counter for Ryanair and demanded 45 euros each for checking in the traditional sweet as hand luggage. Their fare did not allow them to take anything on board and the boxes were considered just another piece of luggage. These ensaimadas bought in a pastry shop in Porreres were tasted with pleasure by the airport cleaning staff, given the couple’s refusal to pay 90 euros to get them on the plane.

Aena grants airlines freedom to apply their own baggage policies, which vary considerably from one to another. For example, while Vueling does not allow hand luggage to be brought into the plane cabin without paying for it, Air Europa always includes it free of charge in its fares. The controversy has been unleashed among the ovens of the islands because Ryanair considers that the typical Mallorcan sweet is one more extra package, equating its treatment to that of a carry-on suitcase when boarding the plane. This is a practice that the Irish company has been carrying out for some years, but which has hardened in recent months, making it impossible to get the box on the plane without paying. In fact, right now the airline only allows access with an ensaimada without paying an additional cost if it has been purchased in the airport shops after passing the security control.

While Ryanair applies a restrictive policy and charges up to 45 euros to get it on the plane, Air Europa specifies on its page Web which allows each passenger to transport up to two co-packaged ensaimadas per person in the cabin of the aircraft at no additional cost. Vueling also allows access with two of these sweets per person while Iberia Express gives the go-ahead to travel with one box of ensaimadas per person during the journey. The typical box that sells the most for traveling, round or octagonal in shape, has a diameter that varies between 25 and 30 centimeters.

The Government of the Balearic Islands, through the Ministry of Tourism, Labor and the Economic Model, together with the Consell de Mallorca, are taking steps to organize a meeting between Ryanair and the Association of Bakers and Pastry Chefs of the islands that will allow an agreement so that passengers can access the plane with this gastronomic souvenir without paying for it. “The exception in airlines is Ryanair, which considers ensaimadas a package. the other companies low cost in the middle of summer we cannot say that they are as restrictive as she is”, says Josep Magraner, manager of the association. The pastry chefs are protesting because the measure harms the entire sector, which makes more than 40,000 ensaimadas daily, and only benefits the oven that has the concession for all the shops inside the Son Sant Joan airport.

Problems with the ‘flaó’

Magraner affirms that they have also heard of cases of collection as hand luggage of the traditional flared ibicenco, the cheese and peppermint cake typical of the Pitiusa island that is also sold to take away in round cardboard boxes. “Taking into account that the insular fact penalizes us in everything, restricting the trade of the ensaimada hurts us even more. People come here and the ensaimada is a product that they like to take with them,” says Magraner, who saw how on one of the company’s flights from the airport there were barely a couple of tourists with boxes of ensaimada bought on the premises.

In the Balearic Islands consumer association Consubal they have received complaints about Ryanair’s impediments when it comes to accessing the plane with ensaimadas. “We have many customer complaints about their baggage policy, especially for not applying the resident discount on suitcases and for forcing them to check in,” says its president Alfonso Rodríguez, who maintains that access to their planes with an ensaimada is often it depends on the ground staff and “the mood and disposition they have that day.” He always recommends reading the fare conditions well before contracting it, despite the difficulties that, he says, airlines put up when providing them correctly on their pages. Web.

The Association of Bakers and Pastry Chefs hope to reach an agreement with the company, which this summer operates 84 routes throughout Europe from Palma airport, at a meeting that is expected to take place next week. The ensaimada, which has a protected geographical indication, will continue to be, despite Ryanair, one of the most purchased products by the millions of tourists who come every year to visit the archipelago. “We only hope that they allow us to value a product with history and tradition” concludes Magraner.

