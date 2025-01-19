Ryanair has announced that it will withdraw 12 routes from its schedule for this summer, which will mean ceasing operations at two airports and reducing them at another five. In total, 800,000 fewer seats. The low-cost airline claims that the lack of incentives and the “excessive fees” imposed by the port manager Aena. About the impact of these job cutsthe company has estimated that it will affect around twenty jobs, which can also be relocated to other destinations.

As the company’s CEO, Eddie Wilson, explained, Ryanair has decided to cease operations in Jerez (Cádiz) and Valladolid, will retire a plane based in Santiago de Compostela and reduce traffic in Vigo (-61%), Santiago (-28%), Zaragoza (-20%), Asturias (- 11%) and Santander (-5%) in what they consider a “completely avoidable” loss.

Where will Ryanair stop flying?

will stop flying to Jerez (Cádiz) and Valladolid

to Jerez (Cádiz) and Valladolid Retire a plane based in Santiago de Compostela

based in Santiago de Compostela Reduce traffic to Vigo (-61%), Santiago (-28%), Zaragoza (-20%), Asturias (-11%) and Santander (-5%)

In total, the company will reduce its capacity by 18% in Spain during the next summer season because it considers that Aena’s regional airports are less competitive than their European equivalents and, therefore, traffic has to move to other places such as Sweden, Croatia, Hungary and Morocco.

Spain “is not competitive at the regional level,” reiterated Wilson, for whom this can only be reversed if the rate increase approved in 2024 is eliminated. No special treatment is sought, the CEO has assured, but rather the same conditions for all operators.

Ryanair is growing in Spain, Wilson wanted to clarify, and this year that growth could be 3%, with around 2 million more seats; That is to say, the airline as a whole in the country is growing, but the 800,000 fewer seats are limited to regional airports.

Aena responds

The airport manager Aena has described the arguments put forward by Ryanair as “spurious”, and has indicated that the demands of the ‘low cost’ company, which wants a reduction in airport taxes, could be contrary to the law.