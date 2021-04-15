Ryanair has announced that it’s launching a new link between Mallorca and Italy in July.

The budget airline will operate two flights a week from Palma to Turin as part of its summer calendar and stressed that its “committed to connectivity with Mallorca.”

“Ryanair hopes its flight scheduling will help boost both air traffic on the island and the recovery of the tourism industry,” said to Ryanair Spokesperson.

Ryanair has also slashed its flight prices from now until the end of October.