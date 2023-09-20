Ryanair, the Antitrust opens an investigation for abuse of a dominant position

Ryanair ends up in the crosshairs of the Antitrust, which has opened an investigation “for possible abuse of a dominant position” by the low-cost company.

The announcement from the Competition and Market Authority comes just one day after the Italian government’s decision to remove the limit on ticket prices introduced in August, which had opened a clash with the low-cost airline. In addition to the end of the tariff cap, the Ministry of Business yesterday predicted that new powers will be given to the Antitrust to prevent and combat “speculation in the air transport sector”.

Today the Antitrust itself announced the opening of proceedings against Ryanair, with the hypothesis that the Irish carrier has damaged “travel agencies and consumers by trying to extend its market power also in the offer of other tourist services” .

The decision comes after “various reports” received from operators in the sector “starting from last May”. The accusation leveled against Ryanair is that of “leveraging the dominant position held in the markets in which it operates to extend its power also in the offer of other tourist services (for example hotels and car rental) to the detriment of travel agencies – online and offline — and the customers who use them to purchase these services.” According to the person who submitted the report, Ryanair “would implement some discriminatory and denigrating policies”.

The low cost, wrote the Authority, “on the one hand seems to hinder the purchase – by agencies – of airline tickets directly from their own site, on the other it allows the purchase of the same to traditional agencies only via the GDS platform at conditions which would be far worse in terms of price, breadth of offer and post-sale ticket management”.

Ryanair would therefore “prevent, from both a formal and substantial point of view, agencies from using the ryanair.com website to purchase airline tickets on behalf of their customers”.

Furthermore, once the booking has been identified “as coming from a travel agency, the low cost company would implement a series of behaviors aimed at blocking or making more difficult the use of the service purchased”. For example, requesting “the direct intervention of the passenger to unblock the booking” and conveying to the latter “disparaging and untruthful information with the aim of dissuading him from using travel agencies to purchase Ryanair tickets”.

According to the Minister of Business, Adolfo Urso, the investigation represents “a significant important signal towards a market that needs maximum transparency to protect fair competition between operators, carriers, and certainly above all users” . He stated this on the sidelines of a CNA conference in the Senate.

Regarding the amendment to the asset decree, containing the tariff ceiling contested by Brussels, Minister Urso explained that “further powers have been given to the transport authority also to bring out in full transparency what the airport managers allocate to the companies as incentives.”