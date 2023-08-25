Ryanair, suffering from ALS accuses the airline: “Left on the ground, they didn’t want a respirator on board”

A “real discrimination” suffered “as a disabled person”. This is the accusation made against Ryanair by a well-known Venetian engineer, suffering from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Daniele Rinaldo accused the low-cost airline of having “forbidden” him to board a Cagliari-Venice flight because of the respirator that he is forced to always have with him.

“On the ENAC website, under the heading ‘Prohibited items in the cabin’, I found no trace of this type of device (the respirator, ed.) I then presented a statement from my doctor of the need to use such a breathing aid” , wrote the engineer, creator of the barriers to defend the Basilica of San Marco in a letter to the National Civil Aviation Authority.

“I’m sick with ALS, but despite this, as a good ex rugby player, I continue to work and try to live a normal life (as far as possible), traveling quite often”, underlined Rinaldo, recalling that he had already gone to Sardinia last 29 July with the same company “without problems”. On Monday 21 August, however, he was not allowed to embark. “Not only that, in addition to making me wait for hours, I didn’t receive any kind of assistance, nor was I re-protected on other flights,” he added. “I believe that this is to all intents and purposes an unbearable discrimination as a disabled person, perhaps linked to an overbooking situation”, explained the engineer, “the plane was overcrowded, thus sacrificing a person for whom there it was a semblance of motivation. From a simple Google search I found a similar case, which also occurred last year with them: maybe disabled people are not welcome on board by Ryanair”.

The airline’s version is different: “The passenger was not ‘denied boarding’ by Cagliari airport agents because of his ‘respirator’,” Ryanair said in a statement. “In accordance with our Terms and Conditions, those cars can be carried on board but you are not allowed to use them. As the passenger intended to do so, he was unable to travel and was offered a free rerouting on the first available flight from Cagliari to Venice the following day, which he declined”. Rinaldo said he instead took a flight the next day with Ita, which cost him €600 and forced him to make a stopover in Rome.