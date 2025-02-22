Rayanir’s CEO, Eddie Wilson, affirms that the Incentive Plan for Aena regional airports is “so convoluted that it cannot be accessed” and denies that the cost of rotation per additional passenger is located at 2 euros, such and as the airport manager defends.

After the announcement of Ryanair of capacity cut for the summer season 2025 In Vigo, Santiago, Zaragoza, Asturias and Santander and the withdrawal of those of Jerez and Valladolid for the “excessive” airport rates, the controversy between the Irish airline and Aena, together with the Ministry of Transportation, has not stopped rising in tone .

The last episode has been the appearance this week of the Minister of Transportation, Óscar Puente, in Congress to defend Aena’s tariff policy Ryanair’s claims root of a rate of rates at regional airports, to boost air traffic and reverse the lack of passengers they are suffering.

After crossing out Aena’s incentive plan of “False”, Wilson recounts, in an interview with Efe, that once his company got an REDUCTION OF 5 CENTS RATES, that vanished shortly after for the increase in rates for all passengers.

His total bill with Aena has increased in the last three years Because their unit prices have risen, while their discounts “make no sense” because they can only be applied on some routes on a certain number of seats, he says.

Ryanair paid 600 million euros last yearso, as clients, “we should be able to express our opinion and it is not my fault that regional airports are half empty, but of the minister, who is not interested in their growth,” he adds.

Aena does not want to negotiate or risks

In his opinion, Aena has the focus on large airportsthat give it benefits faster because they are more consolidated, such as Barcelona, ​​Madrid or the Balearic Islands.

Explain that Ryanair He has not obtained any response from Aena After presenting his growth plan, because the manager “does not want to negotiate or assume risks and only accepts his terms”, a strategy that the government supports.

“At least they could have had the courtesy of establishing negotiations Or answer, saying that they do not like the plan and propose an alternative “, because, in fact,” I did not expect anyone to accept our first proposal, “acknowledges the manager.

Ryanair’s only interest is to put the planes where he can get a mercial yieldL, something that today is not possible in regional airports, whose traffic unfortunately will continue to be reduced next winter and the following summer, he warns.

“If the minister wanted to negotiate with Ryanair, we would be delighted”according to Wilson, for whom it is unfortunate and “a national scandal” that “absolutely excellent” facilities have been built so that they are underutilized. “It’s like having a hospital with empty beds,” he says.

Wilson remembers that there are some Fixed costs to keep an airport In operation, so an increase in traffic is more people who pay them and, when that happens, prices must be reversed and then apply a new discount for additional passengers.

“We must have an airport system that works Because it makes no sense that I have low prices for a year or two if I cannot grow. If Spain will look at what is happening in other countries, you could find a way to adapt, but Aena has decided that it will do so or will not, “he regrets. And that means that to a considerable part of the Spanish population Access to your own infrastructure is deniedcomplaint.

“We do not want money, but a competitive airport system that reduces the costs, that the airport authority assumes part of the risk with the airlines to create a market that benefits the region and that can grow those airports over time, “he emphasizes.

It will be difficult to fill Ryanair’s void

Although Puente states that other companies have offered to fill Ryanair’s void, in their opinion, “none has the low cost system to face the flying to regional airports and get benefitsince exceptionally low prices are needed, so it is quite unlikely that an operator can do it. “

“We are an important investor in Spain For a long time, we have a low -cost business model that works with low rates and increase the number of passengers, which requires hard work, and we are portrayed as blackmailers and the bad ones of the film, something that baffles me ” , he rejects.

If the government does not want to use regional airports, it is their choice, because, according to the CEO of Ryanair, “It is not true that regulation cannot be changed that governs the Spanish airport system “.

If Puente says that there is nothing to do, then “it should not be in the government” because, at least, it would have to be exploring possibilities, one of which is “Starting an incentive plan not for Ryanair, but for any airline who wants to increase traffic, “he highlights.

Ryanair’s capacity cut It is a natural commercial strategy And Wilson does not understand how the minister can say that it is “a personal revenge against him.” He regrets that bridge “see this whole matter through a prism about itself.”

The CEO confirms that the company will continue to grow in Spain -its largest market along with the British, behind the Irishman -but will do it at the main airportssince in the Regional will continue with cuts next year.