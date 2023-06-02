Ryanair attacks on Twitter

“Next stop, Barcelona”. So on Twitter the official account of the Mercedes made fun of what happened in Monaco last Saturday when after contact with the Mirabeau barriers at the end of the third free practice session, Lewis Hamilton’s W14 was recovered by a crane and hoisted several tens of meters high.

“I didn’t know there was a circus in town”the sarcastic comment by Toto Wolff, certainly not happy that the bottom of the Mercedes was clearly visible to everyone. On Twitter, Mercedes precisely through a photomontage put Hamilton’s car hoisted by the crane on the other side of the porthole.

“Don’t blame us if a wheel is missing”, the airline’s response to the Mercedes tweet Ryanairnot new to seeking advertising through aggressive social media activities by exploiting sport to ride its visibility.

Don’t blame us if a wheel is missing https://t.co/XjQqga5sf0 — Ryanair (@Ryanair) May 31, 2023

Good for watching Max fly past — Ryanair (@Ryanair) June 1, 2023

“We’re just glad we got a seat by the porthole”the response from Mercedes which prompted the final thrust from Ryanair: “Yes, it’s perfect for watching Verstappen fly by“. In fact, the two-time Red Bull world champion is 39 points ahead of his boxmate Sergio Perez. Lewis Hamilton, fourth, already pays 75% late after six races. A sentence for Verstappen’s pursuers, who in Barcelona could ‘finally’ unleash the goodness of the Red Bull RB19 on a real non-city track.