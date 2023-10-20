Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

U-turn on the short-haul route: a Ryanair plane took off with the door open. © NurPhoto/Imago/flightradar24

Tears, chaos, an open door. A Ryanair Boeing had to make a U-turn over the North Sea because the door was not closed.

Belfast – Ryanair flight RK178 had to make an abrupt turnaround shortly after taking off from Belfast, similar to a Lufthansa flight from Munich. The reason now is almost incomprehensible: the door wasn’t closed after taking off. The airline has since confirmed the incident.

Door open: Ryanair plane has to turn back – airline speaks of a “small technical problem”

“This flight from Belfast to Edinburgh (October 17) returned to Belfast Airport shortly after takeoff. The reason was a small technical problem with the aircraft,” a Ryanair spokesman told the Daily Express. The flight radar shows how the Boeing 737-800 turned around.

Door of Ryanair plane open: flight radar shows U-turn over the North Sea. © Screenshot/flightradar24

However, the passengers of the low-cost carrier were not able to shake off the “small technical problem” so easily. Witnesses describe chaotic conditions. Even flight attendants were said to be dismayed and in tears, passengers reported to Belfast Live.

Passenger says Ryanair crew noticed open door – “they took off anyway

Another air traveler raises questions Aviation Herald serious allegations against the airline. She explains: “The pilot and cabin crew knew about the error from the start. They saw that the door wasn’t closed, a young female flight attendant in particular pointed this out to them. They started anyway.”

A dramatic situation is said to have developed on board. “Within a minute the cabin was dark. The noise was loud, air got in and prevented any announcements from being heard. The cabin crew attempted to communicate with the cockpit but were not heard. They knocked on the door but didn’t come in.”

It is said to have taken a while before a pilot came into the cabin to inspect the door. He then decided that the plane must turn back immediately. The plane landed safely in Belfast.

A US plane couldn't even take off when a man simply opened the emergency exit door.

