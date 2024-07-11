Home page World

From: Yannick Hanke

Press Split

Pure chaos instead of relaxing. For the passengers on a Ryanair flight, the journey from Ibiza to Berlin is more than turbulent. The chronology of madness.

Ibiza – Summertime is vacation time. That’s what many people think when they want to escape from everyday life for at least one or two weeks – and head to a country other than Germany. With wife, kids and everything in tow, they usually take the plane to reach their vacation destination as relaxed as possible.

This was still possible on the outbound flight with a Ryanair plane. But on the return flight, the guests had to learn the hard way that there is definitely no guarantee of chaos-free flying. For them, the transport from Ibiza to Berlin was a real test of nerves. But read for yourself – as well as a similarly turbulent flight, during which the actual holiday destination was not even reached.

Chaotic Ryanair return flight from Ibiza to Berlin: Passenger reports plenty of trouble

Again Express citing a passenger on Ryanair flight FR-209 from Ibiza to Berlin, the passengers were expected to experience the first blow before take-off on Thursday evening, June 27. Their flight from the holiday hotspot to the German capital was due to be delayed by half an hour.

The return flight of holidaymakers from Ibiza to Berlin turned into sheer chaos. © Boris Rössler/Daniel Karmann/dpa/Montage

As soon as the anger had subsided, the bus continued on to the plane. According to the passenger, who was not named, when they arrived there, the next blow occurred. Due to the weather situation in Germany – a stewardess had spoken of a thunderstorm in Germany – the take-off of the Ryanair plane had been delayed by another hour. And then?

“After two hours, the first passengers became nervous” – return flight becomes an odyssey

Anyone who was hoping for relief for the passengers will be disappointed. Even after the announced one-hour delay, the plane was not scheduled to take off. “After two hours, the first passengers became nervous,” the male passenger, who was travelling with his partner, is quoted as saying. Then there was also uncertainty as to whether the plane would even be able to take off for Berlin. There is a strict ban on night flights there.

As a result, the departure was delayed more and more and at some point it became clear to the passengers: We won’t be able to get to Berlin today. Then the pilot made an announcement. Anyone who wanted to get off could do so. Some passengers on the Ryanair plane promptly left the plane.

Then came the next announcement. The information: the plane was finally taking off, the destination was Hanover. According to the passenger, however, it was unclear at this point what would happen from there. At this point, the passengers had already been on the plane for an impressive three hours – and were still on the ground. Anyone who wanted water or food had to pay for it.

Between “madness” and “chaos”: plane cannot take off to Berlin – holidaymakers sleep on the beach

When all the passengers who had finally lost their patience had left the plane, the remaining passengers were counted – several times. The procedure was supposed to take an hour, and the passenger speaks to the Express of “madness”. Then midnight was reached and it became clear: the plane would not take off.

“The pilot announced that there would be no more flights due to the overtime. The next flight was supposed to continue at 8:30 a.m.,” said the informative passenger. So the remaining passengers had to leave the plane. But where were they supposed to sleep overnight?

Understandably, there was “total chaos” at the counter. The passenger in question received a text message shortly before three in the morning and was informed that there were not enough rooms available. The man then grabbed his girlfriend and another couple and took a taxi into town. There they landed on the beach. A blessing in disguise: Here, too, the temperature was 24 degrees at night – and it was possible to sleep. This was not the case on another flight to Ibiza, as a severe storm caused a lot of turbulence.

More than 14 hours from Ibiza to Berlin: Ryanair trip becomes a test of nerves for holidaymakers

In keeping with the obstacle-filled course of the departure from Ibiza, problems arose again the next morning. According to the passenger, the replacement flight was also delayed by an hour. In the end, however, the plane was able to land in Berlin. So a happy ending? No way.

When they arrived at the capital’s airport, the passengers were apparently stuck in the plane for another hour and a half. Once again, the weather was to blame. What is the final conclusion? When the passengers were finally able to leave the plane, they had been through an odyssey of more than 14 hours. At least there was never any danger, as passengers on another Ryanair flight experienced.

According to the passenger, compensation would have been paid in the form of a compensation voucher worth 20 euros. This would have been sent to him via SMS and could be redeemed on the next flight. He could also have submitted the bill for his accommodation. Difficult, as he ended up spending the extra night on the beach in Ibiza. At least: Compared to the Express Ryanair has already explained the situation and apologized “sincerely.”