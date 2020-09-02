The Irish airline Ryanair, known for its low prices, has once again surprised travelers with a 48 hour flash deal With which it intends to stop the drop it has suffered in its sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On this occasion, the low-cost company has put up for sale one million banknotes for only five euros to travel during the months of September and October of this year.

The crisis that has caused the pandemic around the world has particularly affected the tourism sector and airlines. Ryanair, specifically, has been forced to cut their offer by 20% for September and October.

The promotion, which represents “the largest seat reductions in 2020”, according to the company, will only be available at Web page of the airline until 11:59 p.m. this Wednesday September 2 and allows you to purchase tickets to fly to dozens of airports in the European network, North Africa and the Middle East. The places, as indicated in the announcement of your promotion, are subject to availability.

Various European destinations

This campaign is an excellent opportunity for those who have not yet been able to enjoy their holidays or want to go on an excursion in autumn. The destinations it includes are diverse. Thus, Spanish travelers can choose to fly to national airports, such as Tenerife, Palma, Eivissa, Santiago, Madrid or Barcelona, ​​among others, already cities of the Old Continent like London, Porto, Paris, Oslo, Prague, Vienna or Naples.

Of course, the company recommends to travelers that before buying the tickets they check what action protocols countries require for the Spanish. The delicate epidemiological situation in the country has caused many nations to request quarantine to people who come from Spain.