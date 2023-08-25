Ryanair in the storm for the treatment of an ALS patient. The two conflicting versions: here’s what happened

A ALS patient blame the airline Ryanair Of discrimination due to an episode in which he was the protagonist. Daniel Rinaldo pointed the finger at the low-cost airline for having him”prohibited” from boarding a Cagliari-Venice flight because of respirator which he must always have with him. “I’m sick with ALS, but despite this, as a good ex rugby player, – the Venetian engineer left stranded vents on social media – I continue to work and try to live as normal a life as possibletraveling quite often”, remembering that he had already gone to Sardinia last July 29 with the same company “without problems“.

Last Monday 21 August instead he was not allowed to embark. “Not only that, in addition to making me wait for hours, I didn’t receive it any kind of assistancenor have I been re-protected on other flights,” he added. “I consider this one to all intents and purposes unbearable discrimination as disabled, perhaps linked to an overbooking situation. From a simple search on Google – continues Rinaldo – I found a similar case, which also occurred last year with them: perhaps disabled people are not welcome on board by Ryanair”.

