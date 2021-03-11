Ryanair, Spain’s no. 1 airline, yesterday (March 11) launched its biggest ever Spanish domestic schedule. Spanish consumers will have more choice than ever before when booking their staycation or business trips this summer, with 70 routes (+ 40% vs. last summer) and up to 800 weekly flights across 21 airports to choose from. This includes a further nine newly announced routes today and an additional 16 flights every week on existing routes, starting from 1st July.

Ace vaccination programs accelerate in the coming months, Spain’s domestic traffic is expected to be the first to soar this summer and Ryanair is delighted to take part in the recovery of Spain’s tourism industry delivering connectivity and growth across the regions. Ryanair customers can now book their summer flights on the lowest fares and with the option to avail of Ryanair’s ‘zero change fee’ offer should plans change.

Ryanair’s biggest ever Spanish domestic schedule will now deliver:

70 routes available to book as far out as March 2022

20 new routes including a further nine new routes announced today

Up to 800 flights every week

Connections between 21 airports across Spain

To celebrate, Ryanair has launched a seat sale with fares available from just € 19.99 for travel until the end of October 2021, which must be booked by midnight Saturday, 13th March only on the Ryanair.com website.

Ryanair’s Director of Commercial, Jason McGuinness said:

“As Spain’s leading airline, we are delighted to offer even greater choice for our Spanish customers this summer, with nine more domestic routes launched today. We are thrilled to continue delivering growth to the regions and promoting connectivity between Spain’s mainland and the Canary and Balearic Islands, despite the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Vaccination programs are due to accelerate in the coming months, and with pent-up domestic and international demand likely to increase this Summer, we are confident new routes to Spain’s most popular holiday destinations will attract strong interest from our Spanish customers.

Mindful that Covid restrictions regularly, Ryanair is now allowing up to two free flight date changes on all bookings should plans change. Customers can now book flights for a well-deserved break knowing that if they need to postpone or change their travel dates, they can do so with a ‘Zero Change Fee’ until the end of October 2021.

To celebrate, we’re launching a seat sale with fares available from just € 19.99 for travel until the end of October 2021, which must be booked by midnight Saturday, March 13 only on the Ryanair.com website.“