January is, for many, the most anticipated month of the year. Not only because of the feeling of a new beginning, but also because of the expected sales that flood stores and businesses with irresistible discounts. However, the offers are not limited to the fashion and accessories sector. In that sense, this Wednesday, January 15, Ryanair, the popular low-cost airline based in Dublin, has surprised travelers with a promotion for a limited time that offers flights from only 16.99 euros to travel in January, February and March to one of his most 235 destinations.

The offer, which will be available only during 48 hoursyou can reserve until tomorrow, Thursday, January 16, at midnight. To access these reduced rates, simply visit the Ryanair websiteselect the origin airport and explore the destinations included in this promotion.

It’s always a good time to catch a cheap flight — Ryanair Spain (@Ryanair_ES) January 15, 2025

This offer allows you to travel between January 15 and March 31, 2025opening a range of possibilities for those looking to start the year on the right foot. From city ​​breaks in cities full of history and culture to adventures in snow destinations either warm places where to take refuge from winter, the offer promises to satisfy all types of preferences.

Elena Cabrera, Country Manager of Ryanair in Spain, encouraged travelers not to miss this opportunity: «Time flies! So head over to Ryanair.com now and book your trips for the months of January, February and March with tickets available from just €16.99 for 48 hours. Whether you want to experience a lively city for the first time, enjoy an exciting holiday on the ski slopes or simply relax in the winter sun, our industry-leading network of more than 235 destinations has everything you need. ».









Promotion destinations

Although the company reserves “the right to expand the offer and modify the routes/seats provided”, these are the available destinations in each of the Spanish airports at this time.

Bucharest, Otopeni (Romania)

Marrakesh (Morocco)

Memmingen, Munich West (Germany)

Pisa (Italy)

Tangier (Morocco)

Tetouan (Morocco)

Venice Treviso (Italy)

Lisbon (Portugal)

Frankfurt Hahn (Germany)

Agadir (Morocco)

Dakhla (Morocco)

Porto (Portugal)

Tangier (Morocco)

Agadir (Morocco)

Liverpool (United Kingdom)

Bologna (Italy)

Marseille (France)

Milan Malpensa (Italy)

Nantes (France)

Tangier (Morocco)

Venice Treviso (Italy)

How to take advantage of the promotion

The procedure to benefit from this offer is quick and simple. When entering the Ryanair page, users must click on the promotion banner and explore the most affordable destinations directly from your home city. Once the flight has been chosen, the system allows adjust the dates within the promotional period and complete the reservation.