The head of Ryanair, Michael O’Leary, said that before and after the emergency landing in Minsk of the plane, on board which was the former editor-in-chief of the NEXTA Telegram channel Roman Protasevich, the pilots were under pressure. This is reported by the Irish Independent.

O’Leary called the Athens-Vilnius flight incident “a deliberate violation of all international aviation regulations.” He noted that in such a situation the plane should have landed in Poland, but due to pressure from the Belarusian side, the pilot “had no alternative.”

He also called the information of Belarusian dispatchers that they allegedly could not contact the Ryanair operations control center in Warsaw as “absolutely false”, despite the fact that the pilot repeatedly asked Minsk to provide an open communication line. According to dispatchers, the Warsaw center did not respond to requests.

As O’Leary said, after landing in Minsk, several unknown people boarded, holding video cameras. These people, according to the head of the airline, “repeatedly tried to force the crew to confirm on video that they voluntarily went to Minsk,” but the crew refused. Also, an armed guard was assigned to the pilot, who remained on the plane all the time.

A Ryanair plane made an emergency landing in Minsk on May 23 after reports of mining operations. A MiG-29 fighter was raised to escort the liner. No explosive device was found on board. The security forces detained the former editor-in-chief of the NEXTA Telegram channel Roman Protasevich, who was on the plane, and his girlfriend, a Russian woman, Sofya Sapega.