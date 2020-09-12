Ryanair has announced a plan to cut 3,000 jobs to deal with the coronavirus pandemic which cost it 185 million euros between April and June.

Ryanair pilots under French contract have accepted a pay cut to avoid layoffs, franceinfo learned from the company on Friday 11 September, confirming information from the gallery.

These pilots under French contract are 81 in number, attached to bases in Marseille, Toulouse or Bordeaux. They agreed to cut their wages by 20% for five years. They were under the threat of the dismissal of about twenty of them in the event of refusal, according to SNPL France Alpa, the main union of pilots.

These pilots are not directly employed by Ryanair but by Malta Air, a subsidiary that the company bought last year, continuing its acquisition policies in several European countries. Spanish Ryanair pilots also agreed to a 20% pay cut in exchange for reduced layoffs. “Negotiations with the cabin crew are still ongoing”, indicates the management of the company to franceinfo.

Ryanair, which for the second time reduced its traffic forecasts, announced a plan to cut 3,000 jobs to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic which cost it 185 million euros between April and June.

The announcement of this agreement was made by the CEO of Ryanair through the press. SNPL France Alpa regrets that the company did not see fit to send it the text.