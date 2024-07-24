Home page World

From: Momir Takac

Due to a series of problems with the budget airline Ryanair, numerous tourists from Mallorca arrived in Austria with considerable delays. The frustration is great.

Palma de Mallorca – It is not uncommon for a flight to be slightly delayed. But arriving at your destination 41 hours later is unusual. The nerves of holidaymakers from Austria were severely strained when they left Mallorca. It all started with hours of waiting in a completely overheated plane.

At 2:10 p.m. on Friday (July 19), a plane was scheduled to take off from the international airport in Palma de Mallorca to Klagenfurt in Austria. However, the takeoff was repeatedly delayed due to a defective engine, reported oe24.atBut because the air conditioning didn’t work, the passengers had to endure three hours of sweltering heat. With outside temperatures of around 36 degrees Celsius, the temperature in the cabin was reportedly more than 40 degrees.

Tourists stuck for hours in overheated Ryanair plane on Mallorca

“In the end, it was really a danger for everyone,” said one passenger in the Instagram-Group “Klagenfurt Elite” angry. “Panic, heat, anger and all the emotions you can imagine are on display here,” wrote another passenger. Anger also because the Ryanair flight attendants apparently initially refused to give out water. “Mothers were crying, (small) children were overheated,” one passenger described the situation. On board another plane, several people even fainted due to the extreme heat.

It was only when several passengers vehemently demanded water that the staff took action. After three hours, the holidaymakers left the plane. The police were called to help them disembark. The passengers were also told that the flight would be rescheduled for the next day, but not to Klagenfurt, but to Vienna. The worldwide IT disruption on Friday made things even more difficult.

Replacement flight also delayed: Mallorca holidaymaker arrives in Austria 41 hours later

But that was not all. The travelers now had to find accommodation. Ryanair paid for one night but did not organize anything. “The airline did not take care of anything, we were completely alone,” said a father of the Small newspaperSpontaneous bookings are almost impossible in Mallorca during the high season. So some people spent the night at the airport, while others managed to get a free room at the other end of the island.

The next day, the ordeal continued. The plane to Vienna was supposed to take off at 7:20 p.m. “This flight was also delayed by almost four hours,” a woman from Carinthia told the Small newspaperAccording to her, they did not land until 1:30 a.m. on Sunday night. She and a friend were home in Klagenfurt at 5:30 a.m. after relatives drove them there.

Despite defective engine: Ryanair denies responsibility

A family that flew independently from Mallorca to Frankfurt and then took the train to Carinthia was on the road for 31 hours. Even three days later a man reached his goalwho had booked an Austrian Airlines flight.

In response to a query from Kleine Zeitung, Ryanair replied that the global IT glitch was the cause of the problems. They were caused by a defective engine, which is the airline’s responsibility. In a second statement, the budget airline “sincerely apologized to passengers for the inconvenience.” But it again denied responsibility. (mt)