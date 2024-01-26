Ryanair, biting satire against Leclerc

At the announcement of multi-year contract renewal between Charles Leclerc and Ferrarithere was no shortage of comments from users and observers across social networks.

One in particular did not go unnoticed, namely that of account Ryanairwho ruled: “The only thing he will win is the longest contract.”.

What a dig

Formula 1 fans who frequent social networks have now learned to know the social media managers of Ryanair, the Irish airline, who they often love comment in a rather sarcastic manner the events that happen in the world.

And therefore also Formula 1 was not spared from Ryanair's biting irony, dozens of posts on Twitter first and then X have been dedicated to the highest category of motoring.

Many will remember when he offered Charles Leclerc the trip to Lourdes on the sidelines of the accident in Brazil on the reconnaissance lap, or when they told Michael Masi, former FIA race director who had just been excluded from F1, to send an application to Red Bull or even the back and forth with Mercedes after the accident in Hamilton in Monte Carlo.