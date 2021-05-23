Netizens criticized Ryanair after its plane, on board which was the creator of the Nexta Telegram channel recognized in Belarus as a foreign extremist organization in Belarus, Roman Protasevich, landed in Minsk. In the comments to the last post of the company in Instagram an explanation was demanded from her.

Many users began to ask questions under the publication about how Ryanair could have allowed this to happen. “Why did you do this?” They asked. “How much did your pilots get paid?” – others reproached.

Related materials So we won’t win The Belarusian opposition presented a plan to fight Lukashenka. Why is he doomed to fail?

The airline’s actions on the network were also considered a “crime against humanity”, and Ryanair itself was called “an accomplice of the dictator.” “Shame on you for supporting the illegal regime and political repression in Belarus!” – criticized the company.

Users also demanded an international investigation into the Protasevich case and drew attention to the fact that in Belarus he could face the death penalty. “You killed your passenger! Do you understand this? ”,“ Hey Ryanair, your plane was stolen by the Belarusian government. One of your passengers could be killed. Where is your reaction ?! “, – wrote in the comments under the post.

Protasevich was detained in Minsk after the plane landed; in Belarus he faces the death penalty. The plane, on board which he was, followed the route Athens – Vilnius, but was forced to land in Minsk after reports of mining.

In November, the KGB of Belarus added the founder of the Nexta Telegram channel Stepan Putilo and the former editor-in-chief of the publication Roman Protasevich to the list of persons involved in terrorist activities.

Earlier, the Investigative Committee of Belarus opened criminal cases against them. Putilo and Protasevich are accused of organizing mass riots, as well as actions aimed at “inciting social enmity” against representatives of the authorities and security forces of the country.

Both authors of the Internet project are on the interstate wanted list. In late October, a Minsk court declared extremist materials on the Telegram channel Nexta, which actively covers the protests in Belarus that began in August after the presidential elections, and its logo. After that, the project underwent a rebranding and became known as Nekhta – in Cyrillic instead of Latin.