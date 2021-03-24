A Ryanair plane at Palma de Mallorca airport. Paul Hanna / Reuters

Ryanair considers that Plus Ultra “is not a strategic airline” for the Spanish market and that the aid fund managed by the Sociedad Estatal de Participaciones Industriales (SEPI) is “discriminatory”. But the airline’s rescue will not be appealed before the European Justice as it is not a direct competitor, such as Air Europa, whose rescue for 475 million euros was appealed by the Irish airline before the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), as announced on Wednesday by the Marketing Director of the low-cost company, Dara Brady.

The manager showed his rejection of offering public aid to “airlines as small” as the 53 million granted to Plus Ultra, which represents “150,000 euros per employee”, and charged against the Fund for Support to the Solvency of Strategic Companies, endowed with 10,000 million and managed by the SEPI, because it discriminates against companies such as Ryanair, the one that transports the most passengers in the Spanish market, as it is only available to airlines based in Spain.

On the other hand, Ryanair will also appeal the ruling of the National Court which declares that the employment contracts of more than 400 cabin crew with Crewlink and Workforce to provide services for Ryanair constitute an illegal transfer of workers, since the true employer is the Irish airline, following the demands of the Union Sindical Obrera (USO) and the Union of Airline Passenger Cabin Crew (Sitcpla). Brady complained that only with these crew unions it has been impossible to reach an agreement, like those that has reached during the pandemic with other workers’ representatives, including the Spanish pilots union Sepla.

Summer campaign

The low-cost airline announced on Wednesday its summer programming in Spain, which includes a total of 582 routes, including 48 new connections to destinations such as Denmark, France, Greece, Italy, Portugal and Romania, among others, which represents more than 2,500 weekly flights.

The company hopes that this connectivity will help “boost air traffic in Spain” as vaccination advances and travel restrictions are removed in Europe. In total, the company will have ten bases available at Spanish airports, of the 25 where it will be present, and will have 60 aircraft based in Spain.

Of the 48 new routes, 10 are national and will link Alicante with Lanzarote, Ibiza, Menorca and Vitoria, and Palma with the airports of Tenerife North, Jerez and Zaragoza. Malaga-Menorca, Seville-Menorca and Valencia-Fuerteventura complete the list. Another 14 will connect different points of the Peninsula and the Islands with Italian cities (among them, Barcelona-Milan Malpensa, Madrid-Brindisi, Madrid-Alghero, Menorca-Naples or Menorca-Bologna), while eight will do so with the United Kingdom , three with Morocco and France, and two with Austria, the Netherlands, Denmark and Greece. Along with them, the Palma-Bucharest (Romania) and Barcelona-Odesa (Ukraine) routes will be launched.