Boeing and Ryanair announced Tuesday that Europe’s leading low-cost airline has selected the largest 737 MAX model to drive future growth with an order for up to 300 aircraft. The purchase agreement is the largest in Ryanair’s history and includes a firm order for 150 737-10 aircraft and options for 150 more, as reported by the companies.

The operation, once closed, and provided that all purchase options are exercised, would be valued at more than 40,000 million dollars (more than 36,500 million euros) at current list prices, As Ryanair has reported to investors, although it is common for companies to ensure significant discounts on reference prices, especially in orders of this size.

Ryanair ensures that this purchase “It will be the largest order ever placed by an Irish company for American-made products.” Given the size of the transaction, it will be subject to the approval of the airline’s shareholders at the general meeting on September 14.

The delivery of the planes is scheduled between 2027 and 2033 and is Ryanair’s commitment to the full recovery and growth of air transport after the pandemic. Ryanair has taken advantage of the problems caused by the pandemic in the airlines of some European countries to redouble its commitment to growth in a market in which it is the prominent leader. The company raised its forecast for the year 2026 from 200 to 225 million passengers, the last year for which it has published targets. This summer it already expects its capacity to be 115% of that of 2019, the last one before the pandemic.

Michael O’Leary, has used the announcement of the order to challenge the competition, as he likes to do: “We hope that these new, larger and more efficient aircraft will generate further unit cost savings, which will be passed on to passengers in the form of lower airfares. The extra seats, lower fuel consumption and more competitive aircraft prices (…) will widen the cost gap between Ryanair and competing EU airlines for many years to come,” he said.

O’Leary has opted to grow in Italy, where Alitalia was replaced by the smaller ITA, in Portugal, where the state-owned TAP is now up for sale, and in the markets of Ireland and Spain, where incumbents have been slow to re-establish its pre-pandemic capacity.

Boeing’s new fuel-efficient B737-MAX-10 aircraft have 228 seats (21% more than the B737NG) and staggered deliveries between 2027 and 2033 will enable Ryanair to create more than 10,000 new pilot jobs , cabin crew and engineers, in order to facilitate traffic growth of 80%, from 168 million at the end of March 2023 to 300 million annually in March 2034, according to the company.

Ryanair expects 50% of these deliveries of new, higher-capacity single-aisle aircraft to replace aging B737NGs. According to Boeing, Ryanair has deployed a growing fleet of 737-8200 aircraft to speed up its recovery from the pandemic and meet strong travel demand. That 197-seat model has helped the airline reduce fuel consumption and emissions by more than 20% compared to the planes they are replacing. As of December 31, 84 aircraft of this model had already been incorporated as part of the 523 fleet units of the entire group (495 Boeing 737 and 28 Airbus A320). And it has another 126 pending receipt of a total order of 210 devices of that 737-8200 model, which the company refers to as “Gamechanger” due to its potential to transform its operations.

The Irish airline joins other companies that are expanding their fleets, after having cleaned up their balance sheets and repaid public loans. Deutsche Lufthansa announced in March the purchase of 22 new wide-body aircraft from Airbus and Boeing in an order valued at $7.5 billion at list price. A month earlier, Air India announced an order for 470 aircraft from the two manufacturers in what marks the largest purchase in commercial aviation history to date.

“Ryanair is delighted to sign this record order for up to 300 MAX 10s with our aviation partner Boeing. These new, greener technology, fuel-efficient aircraft offer 21% more seats, burn 20% less fuel and are 50% quieter than our B737-NGs,” O’Leary said.

For his part, the president and CEO of Boeing, Dave Calhoun, has assured in the statement announcing the agreement that “the Boeing-Ryanair association is one of the most productive in the history of commercial aviation.” “Nearly a quarter of a century after our companies signed our first direct aircraft purchase, this landmark agreement will further strengthen our partnership,” he added.

Ryanair is Boeing’s largest customer in Europe. The operation is a boost for the 737 Max 10, still pending the Federal Aviation Administration of the United States to allow it to start certification flights of the plane this year, whose first deliveries are expected in 2024, after numerous delays.

