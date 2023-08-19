Ryanair will not leave Italy, on the contrary. Routes increasing to compensate for Wizz Air reductions

Ryanair barks, but does not bite. After threatening to leave the Italian market, Eddie Wilson, the CEO of the low-cost airline, goes back on his word. In fact, Ryanair has already planned “bailout rates” to welcome passengers affected by the flight cuts of Wizz Air in the coming winter.

In recent days, the Hungarian low-cost carrier has announced an immediate reduction in operating activity due to the fleet reductionfor accelerated engine inspections Pratt & Whitney of the planes Airbus. Wizz Air will cut other domestic flights and routes in Italy in view of winter 2023 from Catania, Milan, Lamezia Terme, Naples and Turin. As, Ryanair enters the field to “save the Italians” and thus applies “rescue rates starting from 24.99 euros”.

First company in Italy for number of passengers

As reported by the Sole24Orein 2022 Ryanair it was the first company for passengers transported in Italy. Out of a total of over 164 million passengers, Ryanair carried 45.6 million, in addition to 2.54 million Air Malta, a subsidiary set up by the Irish company. Therefore the total is 48.1 million.

