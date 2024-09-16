According to the country’s media, the 58-year-old American had made donations to Democratic campaigns; he was arrested

The alleged perpetrator of what is being investigated as a new assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump (Republican) has been identified as Ryan Wesley Routh, 58. In interviews and social media posts, he was a strong supporter of Ukraine in the war against Russia.

In a interview In an interview with the New York Times, the North Carolina-born American, now resident of Oahu, Hawaii, said he was willing to travel and fight for Ukraine in the war against Russia.

At the time, the former construction worker had no military training. He said he was willing to die defending his country and had traveled to Ukraine to recruit Afghan soldiers to fight against Russia.

He told the publication that he had already traveled to Washington to meet with politicians to strengthen support for Ukraine in the conflict. Photos posted on Routh’s social media show the American in the US capital and in Kiev. The caption reads “to provide soldiers for the war effort.”

On his LinkedIn profile, Ryan Routh describes himself as a man “focused on contributing as much as he can to his community.”

According to the newspaper New York PostRouth is a Democrat and is said to have donated to ActBlue, the Democratic super-PAC (political action committees), in 2019 and 2020. He is said to have donated around $140,000.

BACKGROUND

Second Greensboro News and RecordRouth was arrested in 2002 after being approached by police, threatening to use a gun he had on him at the time, and barricading himself in a local business.

He has also reportedly been the target of tax evasion lawsuits and has had to pay “tens of thousands of dollars” in damages in civil lawsuits, according to the CNN.

UKRAINE

In 2022, Ryan Routh gave an interview to Newsweek in Ukraine and said he traveled to the country to encourage people to participate in the conflict. “We will lose this battle if everyone doesn’t stop what they’re doing, get off the couch and come to Ukraine. We have to defend human rights. That’s the most important thing right now.”he said.

“The world needs to respond [aos ataques da Rússia]. Why world leaders are not sending troops to fight in the conflict is beyond me. We will have to elect new leaders in the next elections. To those who have the courage to say that they will not tolerate this kind of attitude”, he said in an interview.

At one point in the interview, the American became emotional when talking about the volunteers who had sold everything they owned to fight in the conflict, for “humanity” and by the Ukrainians.

POSSIBLE NEW ATTACK AGAINST TRUMP

At 1:30 p.m. this Sunday (September 15, 2024), shots were fired near Donald Trump’s golf club in Palm Beach County, Florida. Secret Service agents reportedly spotted a rifle on the compound’s fence and fired at the alleged shooter.

A man was seen running away from a wooded area nearby. The man, who left in a car, was arrested on an interstate highway in neighboring Martin County. A gun, two backpacks and a camera were found in the woods where Routh had allegedly left.

To the newspaper The GuardianRouth’s son, Oran Routh, said he had been unable to speak to his father, whom he described as a “humanitarian”.

“I don’t know what happened in Florida, and I hope the situation was blown out of proportion, because from what little I’ve heard about what happened, it doesn’t sound like the man I know who wouldn’t do anything crazy, much less violent.”he said.

Trump said in an email to supporters that he was fine and “safe”.

“Nothing will slow me down. I will never give up! I will always love you for supporting me. Unity. Peace. Make America Great Again”, he declared.