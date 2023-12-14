Ryan Reynolds will lead the cast of 'Imaginary friends'an animated film that will be directed, written and co-produced by John Krasinski. 'IF'by its original name in English, which means 'Imaginary Friends', will have a large cast of actors, who will be divided between those who will appear in the film and those who will lend their voices to animated characters, among which are Steve Carrell, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Luis Gosset Jr., Fiona Shaw, Christopher Meloni and Maya Rudolph.

'Imaginary friends' It will be a comedy and fantasy film, which will take us to a world of, precisely, imaginary friends, characters created by the minds of children. If you want to know more about this fun movie, here we will show you the trailer, its release date, full cast, among other details.

Watch the trailer for 'Imaginary Friends' HERE

When is 'Imaginary Friends' released?

The premiere of 'Imaginary friends' will be released on Friday, May 17, 2024 in theaters in the United States. At the moment its launch in Latin American countries has not been confirmed, so we must wait for news about it. Although, if what has been done with other films continues, its premiere could be a day earlier, that is, on Thursday, May 16, 2024.

On the other hand, it was confirmed that 'Imaginary friends' It will also be released in streaming through the platform Paramount+ on September 20, 2024.

'IF'as is its name in English, was presented for the first time during CinemaCon, an event held in Las Vegas, where Ryan Reynolds pointed out that the footage is like “a Pixar movie in live action”, since it has real actors and bone, as well as animated characters.

Besides, John Krasinski, who will direct the film, will also be part of the cast, although he did not appear in the first trailer. Krasinski, remembered for his role as Jim Halpert in the iconic comedy series 'The Office', will reunite with Steve Carrelwho was his boss in fiction when he played Michael Scott.

What will the movie 'Imaginary Friends' be about?

'Imaginary friends' is about a girl, who will be played by Cailey Fleming, who discovers the ability she has to see the imaginary friends of people who were abandoned by the children they helped. “You have to believe to see,” is the main phrase of this film.

Imaginary friends will look for new friends after the children who created them grow up. Photo: Paramount Pictures

What is the cast of 'Imaginary Friends'?

Among the actors who will appear in 'Imaginary friends' they find each other:

Ryan Reynolds

John Krasinski

Cailey Fleming

Fiona Shaw

Luis Gosset Jr.

Bobby Moynihan

Alan Kim

While those who will lend their voice are the following:

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Steve Carell

Matt Damon

Emily Blunt

Maya Rudolph

Vince Vaughn

Sam Rockwell

Sebastian Maniscalco

Christopher Meloni

Awkwafina

Jon Stewart

Richard Jenkins.

