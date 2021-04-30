The latest Mortal Kombat film adaptation ended up leaving the door open for a possible future. Even if defeated for now, the evil Shang Tsung (Chin Han) said that his fight to conquer Earth was not over.

With fans thinking who the new challengers of the tournament could be, the name that has been ringing is that of Johnny cage, a character that followers ask to be played by Ryan Reynolds.

The Hollywood star, known for keeping an eye on social media and what his fans are saying, shared on his platforms a message about the request that puts him as Johnny Cage. The interpreter, in the middle of a promotional campaign for Mint Mobile cell phone plans, used the rumor to his advantage to share the advertising he stars in.

“What do I do about the casting rumors and wireless competitors getting upset that Us News just named Mint Mobile the best cell phone plan of 2021? Finish ’em !! ”Reynolds wrote alongside a meme of his that puts him as the popular Mortal Kombat member.

Photo:

Mortal Kombat: screenwriter explains Johnny Cage’s absence from film

Although the original game had seven characters, only six appear in Warner Bros. Mortal Kombat. In that sense, screenwriter Greg Russo responded to Inverse why Johnny Cage was not part of the live action movie.

Russo admitted that Cage was left out due to I didn’t want there to be too many protagonists facing Kano . “When I was designing the story, I didn’t want the traditional ‘three heroes save the day’, because you would have three people with the same perspective. I love conflict. I love Kano because he is a bastard and a selfish man. That creates conflict, “he said.