Reynoldsknown for his role as the anti-hero, has expressed his support for TatumThe Canadian actor has expressed his desire to help the film Gambit become a reality. Reynolds shared on his social networks a video of the participation of Tatum in the program of Jimmy Fallon, where he reaffirmed his willingness to collaborate in any capacity necessary for the project to move forward.

“When I make the Gambit movie, I will return the favor. If you need a Deadpool, I can do that,” he wrote. Reynolds in their stories of Instagramshowing his enthusiasm for supporting the actor.

The inclusion of Gambit in Deadpool & Wolverine It came as a surprise to many, as it had not been mentioned in the pre-release rumors. Reynolds has compared the efforts of Tatum to bring to Gambit to the big screen with their own struggles so that Deadpool had his film, which underscores his commitment to the project.

Remember that the film is still available in theaters, and it has been the necessary step for a bright future in the MCU.

Via: Youtube

Author’s note: It would be interesting to see a Gambit movie, but first it might be a better idea to finally integrate mutants into the equation. The first step was taken in The Marvels, so we’ll see if they get things right.